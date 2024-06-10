Spanish giants Real Madrid have already arranged an exotic room at their training facility for star signing Kylian Mbappé Lottin

The France national team captain joined the Champions League champions on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain

A trending video has shown the lovely interior of the room where the 25-year-old would stay whenever he was at the facility

A video of the exotic room reserved for Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid's training facility has emerged on social media.

Sports journalist Juliet Bawuah reposted the video on her verified Facebook handle and responded to questions about the apartment.

"On home match days, they stay there. An example of this was when they played Man City I posted a video of them leaving the facility to the stadium on match day with the young academy players saying goodbye to them… that was the place," Juliet wrote.

The 50-second clip showed the hallway where the room is located. Mbappe's name could be seen on the door of room 103.

A tour of the interior showed the bed, restroom and other parts of the abode. Mbappe signed for Real Madrid from PSG on a free transfer and would join the club in the 2024/2025 season.

Reactions trail Kylian Mbappe's room

Akinduyite Olanrewaju Joshua said:

"More reason their player always wouldn't want leave even if they are not getting playing time, such as Hazard and Bale. Mheen this room fine sha."

Omwichukhulu Wa Omito said:

"Was shocked by Christiano Ronaldo's revelation that Manchester United are still using pit latrine and other old training equipment at Old Trafford."

Kafui Avetu said:

"Your club can't even change their gym facilities but when we talk one you talk three.

"Your club don't have money to sign quality players but when we talk you talk back.

"Your stadium Dey leak but you won't keep quiet."

Danny Kortey said:

"Some teams are joking. What a facility. Peace of mind, play to enjoy. That why they win more champions league."

FaRouk CaLiph said:

"Reason why Ronaldo was complaining when he went back to Man United. This is just a training room for players at Madrid. This is a room that Kroos was occupying."

Mbappe leaves PSG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe had left Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe announced his PSG exit in a viral video on Friday evening, May 10. Mbappe announced his departure in a video posted on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @KMbappe. He said:

"I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks..."

