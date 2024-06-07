A video showing some passengers of an airline engaging in a serious prayer session has sparked reactions online

In the video, the passengers were seen standing on their feet and praying passionately while onboard the flight

Social media users who came across the video had different things to say about the prayer session

Several passengers onboard the British Airways flight decided to showcase their love for God during their trip.

A video showed the passengers engaging in an intensive prayer session while being led by a pastor.

Lady shares video of airline passengers praying Photo credit: @maxmilliok/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady questions if airline is a church

A lady identified as @maxmilliok on the TikTok app shared the video on the platform and it sparked reactions from netizens.

While sharing the clip, she questioned her followers to know if the British Airways flight was an airline or a church.

"British airways flight, is it a church?" she asked.

The trending clip showed a pastor leading some other passengers as they prayed passionately during the flight.

Reactions as passengers pray during flight

Nigerians stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions about the trending video.

@kerryannwilliams43 said:

"King jesus pentecostal pastor Devon walker powerful man of God. Bless up ur self sir."

@Islanderr said:

"This would irritate me, I just want to rest on a flight."

@VeroniqueEmpressWisdom said:

"The bredda cancel somethings from happening up in the air. Wow!"

@saneitacrooks4 said:

"Bless the Lord! Something was changed in the atmosphere. HALLELUJAH TO THE LAMB OF GOD."

@GOD’S purpose reacted:

"It so sad to be reading these negative comments people so blind now a days don’t even know what’s going smh."

@user5430963186687 commented:

"It's not good to be up in the air thousand of miles from earth across ocean of so many deep water and you want to just rest on a plane jeeeee."

@Monïque (£@&¥ N!2u€) added:

"Watching this and can actually feel the move of the Holy Spirit. This prayer definitely averted something."

@thebs williams added:

"That is our Jamaican prayer worrier tearing down strong hold on that flight. What ever was going it has been cancel in jesus. Amem god bless you all who were praising god with him. Amen."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng