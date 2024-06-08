A Nigerian lady, Lisa Nwabia, is seeking help from netizens on X to find her long-time crush, Jamiu Bello

According to her, the young boy was her primary school teacher's biological son and her crush since then

Lisa shared the name of the school she met Jamiu and expressed her genuine desire to find him wherever he is

A Nigerian lady, Lisa Nwabia, has announced her search for her childhood crush, Jamiu Bello, whom she lost contact with.

Lisa, who still cherishes their memories and fun moments together, genuinely expressed her desire to reunite with him.

Lady announces search for childhood crush Photo credit: LisaNwabia/X.

Source: Twitter

She noted that the boy was her teacher's son and she admired him greatly since primary school.

Lisa begs to reunite with former colleagues

Lisa also remembered two of her colleagues in school, Arinze Obenebo and Queen who were so close to her.

She gave the name of her primary school as Child's Foundation Ago Okota and begged X users to make their reunion possible.

In her words:

"If you people could help her find hers, please help me find my crush & close friends in primary school (Primary 1 - 2). Jamiu Bello (He was also my teacher’s son). Arinze Obenebo and Queen (They were so close to me). Name of School: Child’s Foundation Ago Okota. Thank you."

Reactions as lady desires reunion with crush

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Amievhie said:

"You can probably scour Facebook. It's most of the time very reliable. Sending you loves."

Poseidon reacted:

"You such a beautiful soul to have remembered and God will bless you abundantly!"

Tosin Timbrel said:

"I've also been looking for Bisola, we went to primary school together, we met one day (at Onipan) after secondary School but her bus left before we could exchange contact."

Ibukun reacted:

"This is me hoping and praying he is still standing strong. I believe you'd find him. Please, when you do, share the update here."

Omojesse added:

"Can you remember the town he came from, any other classmates from the town, does he have any paadi at the time, does your class-set have a WhatsApp group; if you can get his surname with this questions it will be easier to locate him."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady 'crushes' on her lecturer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady who could not resist the handsome looks of her lecturer shared a video of him talking in her class.

The lady told people that the man is the reason why she does not like missing her classes because she wants to keep seeing his face.

Source: Legit.ng