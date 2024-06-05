Nigerian Lady Wins Prestigious Allan Ferguson Scholarship Worth 17 Million Naira at UK University
A Nigerian lady, studying for her MSc in Pharmaceutical Sciences, recently announced her achievement of winning the esteemed Allan Ferguson Scholarship.
She detailed in a video that this scholarship granted an extraordinary 17 million naira to its recipients.
Additionally, she praised Aston University for offering her a fantastic environment to succeed and complete her education, as shown by @astonuniversityafrica.
Nurse kush said:
“Pls how do I get to the Aston university.”
Marvvy wrote:
“Hello, do you offer international relations or diplomacy?”
Cocky738:
“I have a bsc in pharmacology.. can I do a masters degree in pharmaceutical science?”
Itunuoluwa:
“Please do you offer bsc nursing.”
Fine didi:
“Please do they have scholarships for bsc nursir top-up program.”
Aston University:
“Hello, we currently do not have a top-up Nursing program.”
Kira.Lifestyle:
“Please how did you get the scholarship?”
Niyi Ola:
“Is nice Aston university is now open to international student because last year I tried applying for a friend but the application keep bouncing Bk.”
Adseak:
“Do you offers any course relatee to communication? like mass communication, public's relations, strategic communication, journalism, broadcasting and more.”
Rio:
“I dey come.”
Celestial:
“I'm interested.”
Chiomajoy350:
“I would like to get the nursing scholarships for undergraduate please.”
Apricot:
“Please I need information about it.”
Source: Legit.ng
