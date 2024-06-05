A Nigerian lady, who was pursuing her MSc in Pharmaceutical Sciences, revealed that she had won the Allan Ferguson Scholarship

In the video, she mentioned that the scholarship included a prize of 17 million naira for successful candidates

She also shared that her institution, Aston University, had provided her with an excellent opportunity to excel and complete her studies

Lady gets UK scholarship. Photo credit: @astonuniversityafrica

Source: TikTok

Additionally, she praised Aston University for offering her a fantastic environment to succeed and complete her education, as shown by @astonuniversityafrica.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nurse kush said:

“Pls how do I get to the Aston university.”

Marvvy wrote:

“Hello, do you offer international relations or diplomacy?”

Cocky738:

“I have a bsc in pharmacology.. can I do a masters degree in pharmaceutical science?”

Itunuoluwa:

“Please do you offer bsc nursing.”

Fine didi:

“Please do they have scholarships for bsc nursir top-up program.”

Aston University:

“Hello, we currently do not have a top-up Nursing program.”

Kira.Lifestyle:

“Please how did you get the scholarship?”

Niyi Ola:

“Is nice Aston university is now open to international student because last year I tried applying for a friend but the application keep bouncing Bk.”

Adseak:

“Do you offers any course relatee to communication? like mass communication, public's relations, strategic communication, journalism, broadcasting and more.”

Rio:

“I dey come.”

Celestial:

“I'm interested.”

Chiomajoy350:

“I would like to get the nursing scholarships for undergraduate please.”

Apricot:

“Please I need information about it.”

Source: Legit.ng