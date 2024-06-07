A lady looking for a house to rent in Lagos lamented that her agent showed her an area with dirty environment

She posted a video on TikTok noting that she refused to rent the apartments when she saw the unkempt arena

The lady said she had been looking for an apartment in Lagos for a long time and vowed not to rest until she gets one to rent

A Nigerian lady in search of an apartment to rent in Lagos has shared her experience with a house agent.

The lady, Stella Chisom, said she has been looking for an apartment to rent for a long time.

The lady said she refused to rent the apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/Stella Chisom.

Source: TikTok

On a particular house-hunting day in Lagos, the lady said an agent took her to an area she did not like.

When she looked around the unkempt environment, she did not even bother to check the apartments for too long.

The environment looked dirty, with stagnant water in the streets, making Chisom turn back with speed.

Cost of apartments in Festac Lagos

Chisom said she has a good budget for the apartment but she could not possibly live where she was taken to.

Her words:

"A lot of people saying it’s all about my budget. Well, you never search for a house in Lagos. I have a good budget and besides, this house is N1.2 million for one bedroom. How about that?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady hunts for apartment in Lagos

@ECHEBENZ said:

"Nne come to Festac nice environment am sure you will love it."

@LeemBang commented:

"Come to Governor Road. There are new beautiful buildings and steady light."

@UgoofOwerri said:

"Just yesterday, I was lucky to get a 2 bed at a decent price in a good location."

@BIG TINA said:

"You still follow am enter the house. If na me i go wait for am for the street."

Lady rents an apartment in Lagos Mainland

Meanwhile, a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in,

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom.

Source: Legit.ng