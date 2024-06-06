A Nigerian man has shared his painful experience after his elder brother got admitted and died at the hospital

He shared a video of his mother visiting the hospital and smiling not knowing that her son was already pronounced dead

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many sharing their similar experiences with late loved ones

A Nigerian woman was thrown into mourning following the death of her first son who gave up at the hospital.

A video showed the woman and one of her sons cheerfully going to the hospital to see him not knowing that he had already passed.

Mum visits hospital not knowing first son had died Photo credit: @ebigy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man prays for God to strengthen grieving mum

The woman's son identified as @ebigy on TikTok posted the video online and prayed for God to strengthen her.

In his words:

"My mom insisted on visiting my brother in the hospital having no idea that the son died few hours before we could get there. Its very heartbreaking. This is the cause of my absence from this app. I pray God strengthen my Mom and give her the fortitude to bear the loss.

"We did this video on our way to the hospital having no idea of what happened. Her first son. I pray God to strengthen her."

Reactions as woman loses first son

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the painful video.

@Chy Chy said:

"Hold her tight, love her more. Check her BP 3 times daily, never leave her side, never let her be alone. My mom passed 2weeks after my bro, she couldn't bear it."

@BIG SEED reacted:

"Oh so sorry, may his soul Rest In Peace. Is dat the road beside St Anthony umuohi."

@vivi-diamond said:

"Rip to him this shall be the last time you will loose any of your loved one’s, the spirit of untimely death is canceled in your family."

@kingcruisee reacted:

"Chai. I know she might have had d feelings buh she might not understand. I feel this pain."

@ifeomaugochukwu858 added:

"So painful. That was how dy told me that my baby girl was doing fine at the hospital not knowing that she was died."

@Okoro commented:

"Mum must have been feeling uneasy deep down but God will definitely console and strengthen her. This year No more loss No lack and No limitations to anyone that came across this video in Jesus name."

