A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her empathetic nephew who started crying after noticing her teary demeanour

In the touching video, the lady was seen shedding tears on the bed while the little boy tried his best to console her

When he noticed that she wouldn't stop crying, he broke down in tears with a visible expression of concern on his face

A video of a little boy breaking down in tears while trying to console his aunt has gotten netizens emotional.

In the trending clip shared via TikTok, the empathetic boy moved closer to his aunt who laid on the bed with a teary face.

Boy sheds tears while watching his aunt cry Photo credit: @babydaddyya1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares emotional moment with nephew

Seeing her in tears, the little boy tried his best to lighten up her mood and make her stop crying all to no avail.

When he realised that his efforts were not working, he laid beside her and burst into tears while still staring at her.

His aunt identified as @babydaddyya1 shared the emotional clip via the TikTok app and gushed over the empathetic little boy.

She captioned the video:

"Emotional moment my little nephew saw me crying. He said aunty baby sorry. I didn't respond then he started crying with me."

Reactions trail video of empathetic boy

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to appreciate the little boy's gesture and compassion at such a tender age.

Lovewaka said:

"Me remembering the day I was cry on a lonely street a stranger approach me without looking at his face I had to rest my head on his shoulder to cry."

@Princess venny 01 stated:

"My son caught me last week, I had no strength to talk to him. he felt so bad, he didn't eat the whole day. I thought he went to play."

@Lini Faith said:

"You just made me cry, if only this life was created without any one going through challenges. It’s well."

@official said:

"My baby girl was only 8months the first day she saw me crying,she cried for hours non stop, I swore never to cry in her presence again."

@Jessy_derajay reacted:

"My niece heard me crying to my mum over the phone, na so she burst cry."

@Queen edinam Abena added:

"That’s me and my daughter anytime she see me crying she will start asking me questions when I respond to her she will start crying hmmm."

Watch the video below:

