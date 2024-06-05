Nigerian Couple in Canada Celebrates 8 Years Anniversary at Restaurant, Husband Feeds Her
- A Nigerian lady living in Canada celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with her husband at a restaurant, and the simple moment went viral on TikTok
- In the heartwarming video, the husband asked how it felt to have been with him for over 8 years, to which the woman responded that it felt good
- He also fed her to symbolise his affection for her and show his appreciation for their time together
A Nigerian lady residing in Canada marked her 8th wedding anniversary with her husband at a restaurant, creating a viral sensation on TikTok.
The touching video captured the husband asking his wife how she felt about their 8 years together.
She responded with a warm smile, saying it felt amazing. He then tenderly fed her, symbolising his love and appreciation for their long-lasting relationship, as shown by @chidimmaezema.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions beow:
Rosy said:
“Happy anniversary to you and yours.”
User7350130197828 wrote:
“Happy marriage anniversary. may God continue to bless your union.”
Pretty Ebonyleff commented:
“Happy wedding anniversary dear.”
Joyluv beauty fragrance:
“Happy anniversary dear.”
Golden berry:
“Happy anniversary.”
Amyqueen:
“Happy Anniversary Omalichaa.”
NurseSwanky:
“Happy anniversary.”
User8567340531813:
“Happy anniversary dear.”
User King Henry:
“The one I eat in Vancouver no pepper on it? Happy Anniversary to you?”
Confidence Amarachi:
“Happy anniversary.”
Chidimmachekwubec:
“Happy Anniversary sweet couple.”
Chidimmachekwubec:
“Hmmmmmm, the response hmm.”
Lily gold:
“Happy anniversary you're laughing.”
Eyadoris:
“Congratulations.”
Y"ll meet ceeya:
“Congratulations boo boo ODe no easy.”
User9945124096113:
“Congratulations.”
Ifebuche Vitalis:
“Congratulations, am the first to like your video, a video for me.”
