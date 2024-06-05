A beautiful Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showing off her beards on TikTok

The video also showed how she transformed and added more flesh after meeting the love of her life

Social media users who came across the post took turns to advise her on how to remove her beards without side effects

A trending video of a bearded Nigerian lady has sparked reactions from netizens on the TikTok app.

In the clip, the now-chubby lady showed off her physical transformation after meeting a man who dated her and ensured that she was feeding well.

Nigerian lady shows off her beards

Lady trends after displaying her beards

However, the video posted by @elirch58 sparked reactions from netizens who were more concerned about her beards.

The end part of the clip showed the woman walking gently on the road and and flaunting her beards.

Netizens in the comments took turns to either taunt or offer advice on what she could do about her situation.

However, Elirich informed her trolls in the comments that she cares less about what they say to her because she didn't create herself.

Reactions trail video of bearded lady

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Daniella Chizoba said:

"Only you be ladies and gentlemen."

@Emmie wrote:

"Don’t let what they’re saying get to you. You look good sir."

@Mr Travis wrote:

"Senior Man. You're a very beautiful lady, don't mind the negative comments. Stay strong girl, na man you be."

@MR wealth said:

"You look very beautiful and handsome as well."

@Bammy22 reacted:

"Just Dey shave steady. Should be every 2 days."

@viper said:

"Try waxing it if you don't want to shave so that it won't grow more."

@Fin said:

"I have facial hair too I’m always pulling it out can’t help it. You beautiful."

@Oniovosa Ejiro added:

"Having beards doesn’t change the fact that you are beautiful. Be proud of your self don’t let people talk you down."

Watch the video below:

Lady flaunts plenty hairs on her jaw

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady went viral after sharing a short clip to show people her hairy face.

The lady's hairy face made her famous on the platform, where she now has 24k followers.

