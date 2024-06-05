A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing the transformation of her daughter who visited her grandmother

The funny clip showed the girl looking dirty as she played outside the compound without slippers

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their similar experiences with toddlers

A little girl's transformation after visiting her grandmother left netizens rolling on the floor with laughter.

The clip which was shared via the TikTok app garnered lots of funny reactions from netizens who came across it.

Nigerian mum shares transformation of daughter who visited grandma Photo credit: @chalay_1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum surprised by daughter's transformation

The girl's mother identified as @chalay_1 on the TikTok app said she couldn't believe her eyes when she saw her daughter.

The girl who was well dressed in a fashionable attire before going to her grandma's place was seen in a dirty-looking pink hoodie and white pants while playing with sand barefooted.

Sharing the clip online, the mother said she asked her daughter who she was because the transformation was hard to believe.

In her words:

"Before I dropped her at her grannies and when I went to pick her up. And I'm like who are you?"

Reactions trail video of little girl's transformation

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the funny video.

@Nancyhairempire said:

"And trust me, she prefers staying with grandma."

@Jul lee stated:

"The bond between grandparents and their grandchildren is just beautiful nd unbreakable."

@user5094733413694 reacted:

"Granny doh have that energy. They just kept them play, then bathe them at evening time."

@kelvind9 said:

"Na for grandma side them Dey walk Upandan. Small movement for your house you dun begin Dey shout."

@joyobileri said:

"I thought i was the only one, the appearance of my son shocks me whenever i drop him at my moms place. He will play from morning to night."

@onemanspartan added:

"The funny part is that when they bath them they can make them wear some funny kaba bi from the 60's forgetting the clothes u put in the child's bag."

Watch the video below:

