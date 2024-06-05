A Nigerian man has cried out for advice from netizens on X after his girlfriend gave him two 'hot' slaps

According to him, the smart lady caught him cheating on her and she did not take it lightly with him at home

While opening up about his ordeal, he sought genuine advice on whether to end the relationship or not

A Nigerian man's relationship experience has earned him criticisms from netizens on the X app.

The young man had opened up on social media about being unfaithful to his girlfriend who trusted him.

Cheating man cries out after getting slapped by girlfriend Photo credit: FG Trade/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Man cries out after getting slapped twice

In a post shared on X by @wizarab10, the man who pleaded anonymity revealed how his girlfriend caught him cheating on her.

Pained about his action, the heartbroken girl immediately gave him two 'hot' slaps for betraying her trust.

However, this didn't sit well with the young man who's currently confused on whether to end the relationship with her or not.

"Hello my gf caught me cheating and she gave me two slaps. I didn't slap her back. Do you think it is okay if I should end the relationship?" he asked.

Reactions as lady slaps cheating boyfriend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the worrying situation.

Sam Joe said:

"Meen! If you don't love the girl, break up and stop asking silly questions. You were the one caught cheating, Do you want us to praise you or what?"

Aramis reacted:

"You have to include age verification before you allow some people to send you mail."

Damified reacted:

"Like I don't know why same yardstick is not used many times. If it was the lady who cheated and the guy slaps or hit her what would you say? The story turns to abusive boyfriend right?"

Abidemi said:

"If reverse was the case are you saying he’s free to slap her and you won’t come here to scream domestic violence? Oya take mic."

Ted Bundy added:

"If a man catches his girlfriend cheating he has the right to slap her, right? Women and moving goalposts na 5&6."

See the post below

Cheating girlfriend confesses to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after cheating on her boyfriend who relocated to Abuja, a lady slid into his DM to confess and promise never to do it again.

Her boyfriend who was already planning to marry her this year was so disappointed.

Source: Legit.ng