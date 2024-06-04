A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with a young man who felt proud about living in Lekki, Lagos state

The surprised lady leaked her chat with the young man and it garnered lots of comments from netizens in the comments

While sharing the chat, the lady wondered why some men think living in Lekki gives them an edge over any woman they meet

A Nigerian girl has leaked her chat with a Lekki-based man who slid into her DM on a Monday morning.

The young man, identified as Emmanuel, thought that being a resident of Lekki would definitely make her heart leap for joy.

Lekki-based man disappointed over lady's response

In the chat shared by @irebeth on TikTok, the man made sure to mention in his first message that he was staying in Lekki.

"Fine girl no pimples. My name is Emmanuel and I stay in Lekki, Lagos. What about you? And I'd also like you to be my friend," he said.

However, this did not sit well with Irebeth who immediately fired at him and asked if staying in Lekki was a ticket to every girl's heart.

"Am I supposed to scream yaaay cause you stay at Lekki or what?" she fired.

Emmanuel was pissed over her response and he dubbed her a local girl who was still acting like a child.

In his words:

"This is TikTok. People can come from any part of the world. I'm just being specific by mentioning my location. This one na still baby. I wish you best of luck. You're too local for my liking."

Irebeth shared the conversation via her official TikTok account and condemned the behaviour of some Lekki guys.

According to Irebeth, some others go to the extent of using their iPhones to brag and woo a lady.

She wrote:

"Message I got on a Monday morning from a mannerless guy who thinks living at Lekki is a big flex. The way some guys start convo can be so annoying.

"That's how one guy approached me and started the convo with “I’m Ola from lekki, now you know I stay in lekki, I'm very sure you would love me and want to come visit”.

"Is this not whining. The werey shock as I hiss comot his front. They plenty like that oo. Some even used “Hello pretty, see i'm using an iPhone, I’ll get you one" aswr many are mad, few are roaming."

Reactions trail lady's chat with Lekki man

Many Nigerians in the comments found nothing wrong with the man's manner of approach and they criticised Irebeth heavily.

@EnigmaFX said:

"Eait o. I still don't get. He only introduced himself, his name and where he stays, is that not how every online first convo is done?"

@OMERI reacted:

"The guy said nothing wrong by saying he stay at lekki na you go Dey reason am the wrong way."

@OLAWALE said:

"Dem go carry sacrifice for some of una before you see husband. This is just a normal introduction to me."

@Rafcy27 said:

"But las las you will still ask him where he lives, so I think he just save you the stress."

@UKBOY reacted:

"He just said his location and I see nothing wrong with that, more over it’s just lekki and not even Paris or Dubai."

