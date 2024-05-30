Judge Confused as Man With Suspended Licence Appears on Court Zoom Meeting While Driving
- A young man, Harris, who was facing charges for driving with a suspended licence recently left the judge in shock
- Harris was driving a car when he appeared in his court hearing over a zoom meeting with the judge and lawyers
- The video showed the judge in disbelief as he wondered how Harris would pull such a move during the court hearing
A Michigan state judge could not hide the shock he felt when a suspect did the unexpected during a court hearing.
Corey Harris was called over Zoom for a scheduled court hearing after getting charged with driving with a suspended licence.
Suspect appears on zoom call while driving
However, the judge was in disbelief when he saw that the suspect was still driving a car despite his licence being suspended.
To make matters worse, Harris had the guts to appear for the court hearing and showed himself driving a car, CNN reports.
The Washtenaw County Judge, Cedric Simpson, cancelled Harris’ bond and ordered him to appear at the local county jail the same day.
Harris has a pretrial hearing slated for June 5, and the public defender representing Harris told CNN:
“This is an ongoing case and Washtenaw County has no comment. We are allowing the process to move forward so that justice may prevail.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as suspect leaves judge in disbelief
Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok and expressed their opinions.
@Ad said:
"The omgsh how I be reacting when my mom call me for the 4th time to do sm."
@strawberryfieldforever reacted:
"I thought they were supposed to be the more logical sexx?"
@Elliot said:
"Bro got jailed via face time. If only they had that here in the UK."
@Silkman1979 said:
"Minutes later he drove to the polling station and voted reform."
@Fleur said:
"He couldn’t not drive just for the meeting? Had to be driving for the meeting? Really."
@Spitfireprincess said:
"Had no respect for the court couldn’t show up. Couldn’t even make a effort when he wanted the judge to give him a favour and move the date. I love his face when realised he mess up."
@Awoken Soljah added:
"The fact he set up a doctors appointment with partner with him. I wonder if the partner had a licence??That would of saved him haha."
