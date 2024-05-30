Global site navigation

People

Judge Confused as Man With Suspended Licence Appears on Court Zoom Meeting While Driving

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A young man, Harris, who was facing charges for driving with a suspended licence recently left the judge in shock
  • Harris was driving a car when he appeared in his court hearing over a zoom meeting with the judge and lawyers
  • The video showed the judge in disbelief as he wondered how Harris would pull such a move during the court hearing

A Michigan state judge could not hide the shock he felt when a suspect did the unexpected during a court hearing.

Corey Harris was called over Zoom for a scheduled court hearing after getting charged with driving with a suspended licence.

Judge confused as man with suspended licence drives during zoom call
Man with suspended licence surprises judge Photo credit: BBC News
Source: TikTok

Suspect appears on zoom call while driving

However, the judge was in disbelief when he saw that the suspect was still driving a car despite his licence being suspended.

To make matters worse, Harris had the guts to appear for the court hearing and showed himself driving a car, CNN reports.

The Washtenaw County Judge, Cedric Simpson, cancelled Harris’ bond and ordered him to appear at the local county jail the same day.

Harris has a pretrial hearing slated for June 5, and the public defender representing Harris told CNN:

“This is an ongoing case and Washtenaw County has no comment. We are allowing the process to move forward so that justice may prevail.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as suspect leaves judge in disbelief

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok and expressed their opinions.

@Ad said:

"The omgsh how I be reacting when my mom call me for the 4th time to do sm."

@strawberryfieldforever reacted:

"I thought they were supposed to be the more logical sexx?"

@Elliot said:

"Bro got jailed via face time. If only they had that here in the UK."

@Silkman1979 said:

"Minutes later he drove to the polling station and voted reform."

@Fleur said:

"He couldn’t not drive just for the meeting? Had to be driving for the meeting? Really."

@Spitfireprincess said:

"Had no respect for the court couldn’t show up. Couldn’t even make a effort when he wanted the judge to give him a favour and move the date. I love his face when realised he mess up."

@Awoken Soljah added:

"The fact he set up a doctors appointment with partner with him. I wonder if the partner had a licence??That would of saved him haha."

Source: Legit.ng

