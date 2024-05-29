A Nigerian man was surprised when he got to Canada, and was told that he would undergo another driving test

The man said he had been driving for 11 years when he was in Nigeria, but he had to take another driving test in Canada

He shared a video showing his TikTok followers the moment he went for one of the driving tests and the video got many comments

A Nigerian man currently resident in Canada said he had to undergo a driving test there before he was allowed to drive.

However, the man said he had been driving for as long as 11 years while in Nigeria, but despite that, he still had to be retrained.

The man said he has been a driver in Nigeria for 11 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@oseni.lifestyle.

Source: UGC

The man, @oseni.lifestyle, humbled himself and accepted to be retrained so that he would be able to drive in Canada.

Oseni showed his followers when he went to take the driving test. He was seen in the car, and there was someone to guide him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man takes driving test in Canada

@destinyike said:

"If you give them a driving record, you will just need to take the road text. And that’s all. I didn’t do driving school or even exam."

@D-links travels said:

"But it is good at least you will get to know more about the environment too and also some of the signs we don’t take serious in Nigeria."

@E&E AUTOS said:

"You haven’t seen anything."

@Chimee commented:

"For naija, you know wetin be Speed Limit? Or right before left?"

@Chris said:

"See as this old man concentrate well on the road, if na naija, he go still greet Iya titi and iya Bose."

@damolaajuwon said:

"Driving is not about years but experience with traffic rules. How many traffic signs dey naija road."

Nigerian lady moves to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got her visa and successfully moved to the UK.

The lady, Midey Ola, applied for her work visa in Lagos and was full of joy the day she went to pick it up in Ikeja.

Midey travelled to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but had a nine-hour layover in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng