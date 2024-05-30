A Nigerian mother has shared a video after asking her seven-year-old daughter to fry plantain and clean the kitchen

In the trending clip, she captured the girl carrying out the task and showed a clear view of the plantain she fried

Social media users who came across the video took turns to applaud the young girl for her hardworking nature

A video of a seven-year-old Nigerian girl frying plantain perfectly has left netizens in awe.

The girl's proud mother shared the video on the TikTok app and it garnered massive reactions from netizens.

7-year-old girl fries plantain in kitchen Photo credit: @softjuls/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

7-year-old girl performs house chores

The mum identified as @softjuls on TikTok said she asked the girl to fry plantain and clean the kitchen.

The hardworking girl immediately swung into action and performed the chores perfectly while her mother supervised and filmed her.

The clip also showed a clear video of the plantain which the girl fried and netizens praised her.

"POV I told my 7 years old daughter to fry plantain and clean the kitchen. She don overwork," the mother captioned the clip.

Reactions as 7-year-old girl fries plantain

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

While many praised the child, others claimed she was still too young to fry plantain at seven years old.

@Cindy-icon said:

"Is too early to fry plantain na."

@Sdollar said:

"My sister's 6yrs old son makes a perfect yam and egg sauce abeg is not too early."

@Jesus last born said:

"My 11yrs sister just big for nothing just to wash one plate liquid wash go finish."

@daisythemelaninartist reacted:

"Just remember to tell your sons to do the same. Simple."

@berry_gold0 said:

"And the girl I employed yesterday can’t fry plaintain. You raise a queen."

@Khal's kitchen reacted:

"Me wey get 3 girl's if I stress dem their dad go just de strong face like say dem won finish dem. Only wash her pant and socks wey I tell my first daughter ehhhhh if she yawn small her dad go say she so stressed I have been stressing her since morning."

@Torie commented:

"Go mama!!! Go daughter!!! This is the definition of you trained her and she accepted the training. But her ice cream jareh. She deserves it."

@JojoFavvy added:

"Ah i just confirm say my parents dey pamper us well cause I done finish Jss3 before I cook anything."

Watch the video below:

