A Nigerian cryptocurrency expert has explained the differences between the Tapswap listing date and the pool launching date.

The crypto expert Fidelis Ozuawala, said the Tapswap pool launch date is different from its listing date.

The crypto expert said there is a difference between the Tapswap launch date and the listing date.

Tapswap launch date

According to Fidelis, the pool launch date is when Tapswap would determine and allocate tokens to miners.

He explained:

"Pool launch date as the date the token would be created or their smart contract created to share the rewards and all liquidity provided, often times some projects will raise funds for this or make all preparation that the pool is ready, a snapshot is also taken to know everyone's claimable rewards, and during this period you can now claim your Tapshares."

Tapswap listing date

He said Tapswap listing date on the other hand is when Tapswap would be listed on an exchange and made available for trading.

His words:

"While listing date is when the token becomes tradeable, you can then transfer your tapshares from where ever ecosystem they listed into an exchange to sell off for cash or continue to hold."

Fidelis said if Tapwap is listed on Binance, traders would need a Binance Smart Chain BNB balance in their wallet.

He told Legit.ng:

"A key to note is that if for example they launched on BSC Ecosystem, you would need Binance Smart Chain BNB balance in your wallet to serve as transaction fees for both claiming and transfers."

