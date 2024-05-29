A Nigerian corps member has shared her reason for requesting a rejection letter from her NYSC PPA

In a video shared on TikTok, she revealed that the firm had given her a monthly target of N350 million to meet

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian corps member has narrated how she asked for a rejection letter after seeing the huge target given to her by the firm she was sent to.

The lady who was posted to a firm to work in the marketing sector said she was given a target of N350 million a month to meet.

Female corps member seeks rejection over N350 million target Photo credit: @vally_eke/TikTok.

Corps member gets rejection letter

The corps member identified as @vally_eke said the task seemed impossible to her and she quickly asked for a rejection letter.

A video showed her walking out of her primary place of assignment (PPA) holding her rejection letter.

She narrated:

"Me peacefully walking out with my rejection letter because life did not end when my ppa said I would have to reach a target of N350 million a month in the marketing sector. Where I wan see N350 million on top N33k government is paying me."

Reactions as corps member shares experience

Nigerians who watched the video were shocked to the bones over the firm's huge target.

@Bighonor said:

"Make dem dhe play oo."

@durijii said:

"Most times I wonder if this marketing firms are just wicked because their outrageous targets are annoying."

Chikalannn said:

"Target in millions ke? For corper? Make dem dey play."

@Viviana said:

"What!!! they’re not serious."

@Marysiwo said:

"In this Tinubu’s regime."

@Cathy_firstlady said:

"My babe run."

@OGECHUKWU said:

"Reject me sir!"

@Enahoro Shiloh: commented:

"On top 33k."

@Pelumipel reacted:

"I don’t understand."

@olayemirashidat022 added:

"For dis country."

Watch the video below:

Corps member begs to be rejected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a school in Lagos state, Nigeria, made the headlines after rejecting a corps member posted to their school.

The corps member, simply identified as Angel, was accused by the management of the school of having a nasty attitude.

