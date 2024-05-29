Little Boy Dances Like Michael Jackson, Happy Crowd Join Him
- A video of a young boy dancing and moonwalking like Michael Jackson was posted on TikTok and quickly went viral
- In the clip, the boy, dressed in an outfit reminiscent of the renowned pop star, could be seen executing impressive moves
- The crowd cheered happily as the boy flawlessly performed all of Michael Jackson's signature moves, with some even joining in to dance alongside him
Little boy moon walks like Michael Jackson
Watch the video below:
Why is Michael Jackson so liked by many?
Michael Jackson is widely admired and liked by many because of his innovative music that blended various genres and his electrifying performances that showcased his incredible dancing skills.
Some liked him because of his inspirational story of rising from humble beginnings to global superstardom and his philanthropic efforts supporting various causes.
His immense cultural impact influenced new generations of artists and fans, his impressive vocal range and songwriting skills created a diverse range of hits, and his authentic and vulnerable persona connected with fans worldwide also contributed to his likeness.
Young boy dances like Michael Jackson
