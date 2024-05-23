A university in the UK has listed Nigeria as one of the countries that its citizens can apply for post-graduate scholarships

The Glenmore Postgraduate Scholarship is taken at the University of Edinburgh, and it is for master's students

According to the University of Edinburgh, the Glenmore Postgraduate Scholarship will cover the full tuition of selected scholars

There is a master's scholarship opportunity in the UK that Nigerians can apply for.

The University of Edinburgh is accepting applications for its Glenmore Postgraduate Scholarship.

In a post on the website of the University of Edinburgh, the school outlined the details concerning the scholarship.

The scholarship is available to students who hail from developing countries such as Nigeria.

The school mentioned particularly that it expects students from African countries to apply for the Glenmore Postgraduate Scholarship.

Part of the eligibility criteria reads:

"The scholarships will be awarded to applicants who are accepted for admission in the 2024-2025 academic year on one of the listed eligible Human Medical programmes. The Glenmore Medical Postgraduate Scholarship would particularly welcome applications from students from Africa."

The university went ahead to list the school where it expect students for the scholarship to originate from. Nigeria was also listed.

According to the information, the scholarship would cover full tuition for the duration of the chosen program.

However, to be considered for the scholarship, interested persons must first apply and be accepted for a program at the University of Edinburgh.

It says:

"Applicants should already have been offered a place at the University of Edinburgh and should have firmly accepted that offer or be intending to do so. The scholarship will be awarded on the basis of academic merit and the strength of a personal statement. Candidates must have, or expect to obtain, the overseas equivalent of a UK first-class honours degree."

The deadline for application for the Glenmore Postgraduate Scholarship is May 30, 2024.

