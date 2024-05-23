An opportunity to move to Canada has opened for those who want to undertake their post-doctoral fellowship

The fellowship is called the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship and is said to be the most prestigious postdoctoral award in Canada

The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship offers 70,000 CAD (N74.1 million) per year to fellows for a period of two years

A post-doctoral research opportunity has opened for Nigerians and others who would like to study in Canada.

The post-doc opportunity is known as the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship which is taken in Canadian research institutions.

The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship is awarded to top researchers, and it is worth 70,000 CAD (N74.1 million).

Application for Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship begins

The fellowship lasts for two years, which means the fellows would receive 140,000 CAD (N148.2 million).

According to the information on the website of the government of Canada, the fellowship payment is taxable.

The information reads:

"The Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships program provides funding to the very best postdoctoral applicants, both nationally and internationally, who will positively contribute to the country's economic, social, and research-based growth."

The fellowship is offered at one of three research institutions in Canada: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC), or the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC).

Apply for the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship

The information says 70 fellowships are awarded each year and that applicants are to seek the endorsement of their preferred research institution before submitting.

Application for the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship started in April and would round up till September 2024.

In February 2025, successful applicants will be notified, and payment is scheduled to begin in April 2025.

According to the information, those eligible to apply for the Banting Postdoctoral Fellowship are Canadian citizens, permanent residents and foreign citizens.

