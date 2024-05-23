A Nigerian girl, Naomi, has shared her painful experience after making a costly mistake during her stay at her aunt's house

The young girl who had passion for music said she asked her aunt to fund her dreams but she was reluctant to do so

Naomi decided to sell off the items in her aunt's shop secretly to pay a music promoter but sadly got scammed

The story of a young female hawker, Naomi, whose passion for music led her into a life of misery has gone viral online.

Naomi shared her painful experience after being approached by a content creator who saw her hawking on the highway.

Nigerian girl gets scammed by music promoter

Naomi was scammed by music promoter

Sharing her sad story with the man identified as @comediangwagon2 on TikTok, Naomi recounted living with her aunt and desiring heavily to push her love for music to the world.

She tried speaking with her aunt to provide money for her to push her music career but the woman had no interest in her dreams.

Naomi who was desperate to become a successful artiste decided to sell off items in her aunt's shop secretly and use the money in paying a music promoter.

Naomi's plan at the time was that after the music goes viral, she would then use part of the earnings to pay back her aunt.

Unfortunately, her plans got shattered when she discovered that the supposed promoter she paid was a scammer.

He blocked her from reaching him on all platforms and she was sent back to the streets where she bagan hawking bread to survive.

Comediangwagon2 shared the story on TikTok with the caption:

"She sold her aunty's shop because she wants to promote her music and she got scammed. Now she is hawking bread in the street."

Reactions as female hawker shares her story

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the girl's situation.

@Pangzee o35 said:

"Oga this gal music pass some of wizkid, Davido,Tiwa savage. You just want to intimidate this gal."

@zimbocrixxx said:

"As a producer, I will tell you that this girl is good, hear the attitude in her voice, her voice strong, she will go far."

@Chinyere Monday78 said:

"The song is Runaway they still carry your money still run away my sister go and lay hairdresser let God promote you."

@agbofelicia550 reacted:

"The try joor she can do better if given the opportunity ok just encourage her."

@zeeco added:

"Guy the song no fit movie based on how you approach her and she's feeling somehow she won't feel comfortable but the girl she's good."

