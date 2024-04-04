A Nigerian man has disclosed the amount of money he was charged by a solar energy company when he wanted it installed for him

The man, Eniola Akinkotu, said he was given an invoice indicating he had to pay the sum of N22 million for the solar installation

The invoice stated that the solar installation could power three units of air conditioners, televisions, laptops, bulbs and a washing machine

A Nigerian man who wanted to install solar energy for personal use has been charged N22 million.

The man, Eniola Akinkotu, shared his experience on X and noted that the experts in charge issued him an invoice.

The man said he was asked to pay N22 million for solar power.

Eniola shared a copy of the invoice on X and said a neighbour told him the amount was exorbitant.

He wrote:

"When I showed my neighbour this invoice that was given to me to set up a complete solar system, he asked why don’t I just japa instead of using N22m to subsidise failure."

The invoice he shared showed that the N22 million solar system would be able to power three units of air conditioner.

Other things that could be powered by the solar system include televisions, laptops, bulbs and a washing machine.

See the post below:

Reactions to the cost of solar system installation in Nigeria

@DirSales3 said:

"I use freezer, fridge and sometimes, iron and didn't even spend close to this at all."

@TheoAbuAgada said:

"No Refrigerators oooooo!! Abi them want make your food spoil ni? I would rather buy Elon Musk Lithium Batteries than spend this much on some fake batteries and panels."

@MissRozapepper commented:

"This can not be for a house, it is definitely for a factory. 48 solar panels keh."

@swagnito said:

"Lithium battery and the normal battery are the same.. The 10kva inverter can be priced."

What to know before installing solar panels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng shared what one needs to know when seeking to install 24/7 solar electricity.

The article outlined steps to take and many things to consider before going ahead with the plan.

One of the steps was to consider the set-up cost as well as the maintenance cost before installation.

