A Nigerian couple who moved to the UK recently has attracted attention after buying a car in just one month

They displayed their new car, which had a glossy colour, and they looked very happy with it

They demonstrated that the UK offered many opportunities, which enabled them to earn enough money to buy a car

Nigerian couple buys a car in the UK. Photo credit: @perky1230/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hello799383833663 reacted:

“Eye go clear yoU O0. insUrance, mot, road tax, petrol and car maintenance no be child play for UK.”

Abiola said:

“Congratulations but then the caption to me is not necessary don't mean to be rude though just a suggestion.”

Iamaboonasir wrote:

“Nawa but, the caption tho and besides car for abroad cheap na!”

Beth:

“Lol...welcome to UK. hope the car doesn't come with problems sha.”

Stan Lee:

“Ah. Insurance company go Dey smile like this o. Congrats.”

Shakyrah:

“Congratulations my love.”

Temitope:

“Congratulations sis.”

Source: Legit.ng