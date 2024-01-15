A lady travelled to Ibadan, Oyo state, by a Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train, which she boarded in Lagos

A lady has shared her experience after travelling from Lagos state to Ibadan, Oyo state, by train.

The lady described her experience on the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) train as an unforgettable one.

The lady boarded a train from Mobolaji Johnson state, Ebute Metta. Photo credit: TikTok/@dripplescakes.

In a video shared with the TikTok handle, @dripplescakes, the lady was spotted when she arrived at the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The train station looked very beautiful and neat. The lady was impressed, and she said she hoped the facilities at the Lagos train station would be maintained.

Her words:

"I took the train from Lagos to Ibadan and it was an unforgettable experience. I pray this is being maintained. Have you gone a train ride in Nigeria? Will you be trying this out soon?"

Watch the video below:

