A Nigerian grandmother travelled back to the country after spending time with her daughter, who just gave birth in the UK

The grandma was emotional as the little baby looked at her when they were driving to the airport in London

A few moments after the grandma's departure, it appeared the baby was missing her as she burst out crying

A baby was emotional when her grandmother, who visited the UK for Omugwo, was travelling back to Nigeria.

The woman spent some time with her daughter, who is based in the UK after she gave birth to a baby.

The baby and grandma were emotional as she left the UK after omugwo. Photo credit: TikTok/@uchechionyedum and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The new mother, @uchechionyedum, said she was glad that her mother visited the UK from Nigeria to support her after she gave birth.

She wrote:

"Grateful to God I had my mum to support me during this period. This was so emotional for me to edit. I love you mum. UK omugwo is over and grandma is going back to Nigeria."

On the day she was travelling back to Nigeria, everyone, including the little baby, was emotional.

The grandmother, Ada Zion, looked at the child emotionally as she was being driven to the airport. After she left, it was like the little baby felt her absence and started crying.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as grandma returns to Nigeria from UK

@Victorious mam said:

"God I want to experience this. Grandma sorry you will soon come back."

@Carthy commented:

"Grandma is not crying because she's leaving the baby, grandma is crying because of Lagos traffic."

@TEMMY asked:

"If she wanted to be your sister so bad, why didn’t she come earlier ..she looks like grandma."

@Isabella said:

"E reach to cry if person remember say na najia e dey come."

@Akuma mmesoma favour said:

"My mum would definitely experience this someday."

Another grandma goes to UK for omugwo

Meanwhile, a Nigerian mother travelling to the UK for Omugwo went viral on TikTok because of how she spoke at the airport.

When she was asked where she was going, she changed her accent and pronounced words like white people.

The short video has sparked funny reactions on TikTok, where her daughter posted it.

