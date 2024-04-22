A video showcasing the traditional carrot washing style in an Indian village has ignited lots of reactions

In the viral video shared via Instagram, some men were spotted at a stream using their feet to wash the basket of carrots

Netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to reiterate how unhygienic the pattern seemed to them

A video of some Indian men washing a large basket of carrots with their feet has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram by @foodie_saurabh, the men were also seen using water from a very dirty-looking stream to wash the carrots.

A group of men wash carrots with feet Photo credit: @foodie_saurabh/Instagram.

Video of traditional carrot washing method trends

Foodie_saurabh claimed that washing carrots with feet was the traditional carrot washing style in Indian villages.

After washing the carrots with their feet, they poured them into a bag and took them away, probably for sale.

The video was captioned:

“Traditional carrot washing in village.”

Reactions trail traditional style of washing carrots

The video ignited reactions from Nigerians who were perplexed by how unhygienic the washing method seemed.

@creativeoliver reacted:

“Nothing clean or hygienic ever comes out of there.”

@chrisbetzmann said:

“You gotta wash your water before drinking in india man.”

@jahson124 said:

“Now I'm more afraid to eat or drink anything from India. Correct me if I'm wrong please.”

@_sx_.xn said:

“Is hygiene illegal?”

@tbarak_als reacted:

“That's why I don't eat Indian food.”

arwa_hazin_freepalestine said:

“Only in India.”

Watch the video below:

