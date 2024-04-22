"This Is Not Hygienic": Viral Video Shows Group of Men Using their Feet to Wash Basket of Carrots
- A video showcasing the traditional carrot washing style in an Indian village has ignited lots of reactions
- In the viral video shared via Instagram, some men were spotted at a stream using their feet to wash the basket of carrots
- Netizens who watched the video stormed the comments section to reiterate how unhygienic the pattern seemed to them
A video of some Indian men washing a large basket of carrots with their feet has caused a frenzy on social media.
In the video shared on Instagram by @foodie_saurabh, the men were also seen using water from a very dirty-looking stream to wash the carrots.
Video of traditional carrot washing method trends
Foodie_saurabh claimed that washing carrots with feet was the traditional carrot washing style in Indian villages.
After washing the carrots with their feet, they poured them into a bag and took them away, probably for sale.
The video was captioned:
“Traditional carrot washing in village.”
Reactions trail traditional style of washing carrots
The video ignited reactions from Nigerians who were perplexed by how unhygienic the washing method seemed.
@creativeoliver reacted:
“Nothing clean or hygienic ever comes out of there.”
@chrisbetzmann said:
“You gotta wash your water before drinking in india man.”
@jahson124 said:
“Now I'm more afraid to eat or drink anything from India. Correct me if I'm wrong please.”
@_sx_.xn said:
“Is hygiene illegal?”
@tbarak_als reacted:
“That's why I don't eat Indian food.”
arwa_hazin_freepalestine said:
“Only in India.”
Watch the video below:
Market women wash bitter leaf with feet
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman residing in Enugu state got tongues wagging after sharing a video of market women preparing plucked bitter leaves for sale.
In the video, the woman explained how they usually wash the bitter leaf before taking them to the market.
