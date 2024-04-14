A young girl who is the last born in her family is to be unhappy because her sisters are stressing her

In a trending video, the young girl was seen crying profusely as her elder sisters repeatedly took turns to taunt her

A lot of TikTok users related to what the young girl is going through and said it was painful to be stressed by older siblings

Mixed reactions trailed the video of a young girl who was being taunted by her older siblings.

The girl is said to be the last born of her family and her older siblings were stressing her a lot.

In a short clip seen on TikTok, the young girl was sitting in a room crying while her sisters sang songs to taunt her.

The video is captioned:

"When your sister is the lastborn and they are stressing the hell out of her."

Some TikTok users related to the video and said it was painful to be stressed by older siblings. The video was shared by @pmykels.

Reactions as last burn burst into tears

@KIMANI said:

"She go dey reason say dem adopt her."

@Lydia said:

"She don swear give all of them for her mind."

@precious said:

"The God of last born will fight for all of us, the downtrodden last borns."

@Temmie said:

"This is actually painful."

@Montana commented:

"Can she know her offence?"

@Nicki Rose said:

"This one na low grade last born. Everybody dey fear last born for our house."

@mystical03 said:

"Nobody can stress me for my house, na me dey stress people."

@MINAJ remarked:

"If this girl gather mind .. na una go dey do crying."

@Ezeogo.chike_7 said:

"You guys be causing emotional anxiety and damage."

@Your Virtual Assistant said:

"You people don’t know how painful this is. I’m the last born and I saw shege in the hands of my siblings."

Last born happy as she goes to university

Meanwhile, a young lady who is the lastborn in her family has finally gone to university to commence her studies.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady was spotted dancing while clutching her matriculation cake.

Social media users who saw the video joked that the lady had finally escaped running errands at home.

