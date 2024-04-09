CNN reporter and anchor, Larry Madowo has revealed the amount of money he pays for a visa each time he visits Nigeria

The Kenyan journalist said he visited Nigeria thrice in 2024, and each time he paid $215 for a single entry visa

He also said each time he visits, the authorities would take his fingerprints even though his fingerprints remain the same

Kenyan journalist, Larry Madowo shared his experience after he visited Nigeria three times in 2024.

Larry, who works with CNN, said that each time he takes a trip to Nigeria, he is charged $215 (about N266,000) for a single-entry visa.

Larry Madowo said he had paid $645 for Nigerian visas in one month. Photo: X/@LarryMadowo.

He said for the three times he has visited Nigeria in 2024, he paid $645 (about N798,000).

Larry also said each time he applied for the visa, the authorities took his fingerprints but even though his fingerprints remain the same.

His words:

"Nigeria just charged me $215 for a 1-month, single-entry visa. For the 3rd time this year. The visa is $25 but Nigeria charges a $20 "processing fee" & $170 for biometrics every time. How can we achieve a borderless Africa - or AfCFTA - when visas are this hard?"

Watch a video he shared below:

Reactions to Larry Madowo's video

@Inno4Chi said:

"I paid the same fees when my in-law from SA visited. It makes absolutely no sense to charge such humongous fees on citizens of Africa in the guise of Visa on Arrival. We end up not encouraging our African brothers and sisters to explore Nigeria."

@Docktus_ said:

"Milking fellow Africans will not take us anywhere as a nation."

@bungomaduke said:

"It was too expensive. Kenya is a visa-free nation."

@SuddySoud said:

"Africa should just be borderless. All we need to do is look for mechanisms that shall increase security just not to let terrorists move freely from one country to another."

