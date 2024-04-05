A Nigerian individual posted a video depicting Lagos with a striking resemblance to London, swiftly garnering widespread attention

The clip, taken from the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, revealed structures that appeared distinctly international

Numerous Nigerian netizens confirmed that the showcased segment of Lagos bore an uncanny similarity to London

A Nigerian recently took to TikTok to share a captivating video that presented Lagos in a light reminiscent of the bustling streets of London.

The footage, which quickly went viral, was recorded from the vantage point of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit.

Passenger shows Lagos city from the rail. Photo credit: @m_fun4

Source: TikTok

As the train glided through the city, it captured a series of buildings that, for a prolonged moment, seemed to transport viewers to a foreign metropolis, grand and imposing in their stature.

The video’s perspective offered a seamless blend of Lagos’ vibrant cityscape with the architectural essence of London, leaving many viewers in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The resemblance was so profound that numerous social media users from Nigeria couldn’t help but express their astonishment as shown by @m_fun4.

They confirmed that indeed, there exists a corner of Lagos that mirrors the aesthetic and atmosphere of London, providing them with a sense of international connection and satisfaction.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hosmac said:

“See how lagos look like london.”

Don hossan wrote:

“Ghana go think say na new york.

Sacko yaya:

“Banku Republic go think say na London.”

En8383:

“Nigeria is the richest country in africa we should have done this a long time ago but progress is still progress.”

Ogwifey:

“This is rail not metro because it doesn't have an underground passage.”

Askme84838:

“This is better than London metro system.”

Neg Zoe:

“More clean and beautiful than the metro in london and paris.”

Ybabe:

“If here na Lagos make I bend.”

Jubilation as people use Lagos Blue Rail Line

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a captivating TikTok video revealed the joy and excitement of some Lagos residents as they boarded the newly inaugurated blue rail for the first time.

The clip showcased them sitting comfortably in the spacious and modern carriages and conversing animatedly about how the rail service has transformed their daily travel.

They highlighted that it is faster and more convenient than buses but also more secure.

Source: Legit.ng