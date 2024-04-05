A man is over the moon after he has successfully taken a second wife with the permission of his first wife

In a video trending on TikTok, the man was spotted holding flowers and offering them to his first wife in appreciation

The video has sparked so many reactions, with some women saying they would never allow their husband to take a second wife

A man is so happy that his first wife allowed him to marry a second wife and he has thanked her profusely.

A video shared on TikTok showed how the man knelt down with a bouquet of flowers in his hands and presented them to his first wife.

The man thanked his first wife for allowing him to marry another woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@nkatie_bee.

The first wife also looked happy as she smiled and kissed her husband while taking the flowers from him.

The moment of love was complete when another lady, who appeared to be the second wife, joined them in the video.

The family appears to be filled with love and mutual understanding, and no one is dragging anything.

However, some social media users have said they would not be able to share their man with anyone else.

Some who commented on the video insisted that there must have been a reason the first wife allowed the marriage to stand.

Others mentioned that there was love in sharing and that there was nothing wrong with a man taking a second wife. The video was posted by @nkatie_bee.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man takes second wife

@mashymarciandou said:

"I believe they just don't wanna divorce because of the divorce settlements they married in property, and their happiness is written."

@The Hottest said:

"I would cry 40 days and 40 nights. Please I don't want this."

@MariaSilo said:

"Nothing beautiful about an unfaithful spouse who lacks self-control."

@Saumu Sauti commented:

"No amount of flowers can ever convince me."

@pabi rose said:

"This woman are so kind."

Second wife's son renovates her side of their house

In a related story, a young man renovated his mother's side of the family house, leaving that of his stepmother.

In a clip circulating online, the compound was partitioned into two with the aid of a fence, differentiating the first and second wife's homes.

While the section apportioned to the second wife looked beautiful and new, the one for the first wife looked old.

Source: Legit.ng