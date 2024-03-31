A Nigerian shoemaker delivered her products to a customer in Dubai, and the video quickly gained popularity on TikTok

The lady revealed that her customer purchased four shoes and two belts, and she was captured packaging them

Her excitement about sending her products to Dubai was evident as she demonstrated how she prepared the package

A talented Nigerian shoemaker recently completed a successful delivery to her customer in Dubai, capturing the attention of viewers on TikTok.

In the video, the shoemaker revealed that her customer had purchased four pairs of shoes and two belts.

She intends to deliver the shoes to Dubai. Photo credit: @khal_design

The excitement was palpable as she meticulously packaged the items, showcasing her craftsmanship and attention to detail.

As shared by @khal_design, sending her products to Dubai marked a significant achievement for the shoemaker, and her packaging process resonated with viewers worldwide.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wonder Cruise said:

“Number one Vic.”

Ofordile Linda wrote:

“I like the black and belt how much.”

Ezenachukwu Victoria commented:

“Currenthy not not taking Bespoke orders anymore.”

Kelud:

“What's the price of this?”

User3500291752489:

“My madame well done ooo, me two I day ye ooo.”

Diamond Hanson:

“Do u have a website??”

Chinyerememoh:

“Nlease i like the black as well with the belt and how much is the cost.”

Ezenachukwu Victoria:

"Currently not taking bespoke orders anymore.”

Anthonia Oke958:

“This is amazing.”

User3798031412006:

“Kudos! Well done!”

Sidney I.0:

“Brand tag?”

