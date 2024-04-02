A Nigerian man has applauded his partner who found money in his jeans while washing and returned it to him

The proud man shared a video of the cash and asked his followers if they would do the same if they were in his girlfriend's shoes

Netizens in the comments section shared the only circumstance that will make them return the money

A video of a Nigerian man showering praises on his lover for performing an amazing gesture at home has gone viral.

The man identified on TikTok as @hoodlord6 revealed that his partner found money while washing his jeans and returned it.

Lady returns cash she found in boyfriend's pockets Photo credit: @hoodlord6/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man praises lover for returning cash

He showcased the money she found in his jeans which totalled about N1550 when counted.

While praising his woman and sharing the clip online, @hoodlord6 asked his followers if they could return the money they found in their partner’s pocket while washing.

He wrote:

“Awwn sweet girl She got this money from my jeans when washing and gave me back. How many of y'all can do this?”

Reactions as man praises lover

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok disclosed how they will react differently if they faced a similar situation.

BigBless said:

“Should we tell him. Dats not d only money she saw.”

OGECHI said:

“My own be say I Dey wash plate the left over oil weh I see I use hand push am put for bottle.”

Barakat reacted:

“Make una no worry she just enter the relationship.”

Amarachukwu said:

“Sisterhood is not proud of her. Why she return the money, I get kolo wey I Dey put all the money wey I Dey see for my husband jeans.”

@baby reacted:

“Me wey get savings box for him house, any spare money wey I see, otilor.”

Liezah commented:

“I'll just show you the money, but your hand no fit touch am sha.”

Honeystar said:

“If you're broke I will give it back but if you're odogwu am keeping it right away.”

Lucky said:

“Even if na trap I no go return am € Shebi na my man Jean? His money is our money.”

@tadinma said:

“Which stage is that? I mean washing clothes in relationships.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng