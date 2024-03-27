A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her elderly mother who desires to see actress Destiny Etiko on mother’s day

Sadly, the lady informed her mother that she had no power to make that particular wish come true for her except the actress sees it

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many tagging actress Destiny Etiko to the lady's post

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her elderly mother expressing her desire to meet Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko.

The lady identified as @jenny.empire on TikTok had asked her mother what she wanted on mother's day not knowing that her request would be to meet Destiny Etiko.

Nigerian woman prays to meet Destiny Etiko Photo credit: @jenny.empire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Elderly woman expresses for Destiny Etiko

The woman reiterated how much she loved the actress and desired to meet with her in person on mother's day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, her daughter sadly informed her that she couldn't make her wish come true but would take her out to eat rice, chicken or catfish.

She informed her mother that Destiny Etiko cannot travel to see her and as such, they can only watch her in her movies.

She further asked her mother to request for any other thing she wanted and promised to make it happen.

While sharing the video via TikTok, @jenny.empire begged Destiny Etiko to fulfil her mother's wish.

In her words:

“Drama doll please come and fulfill mama wish. Mama wants to see you on her Mother's Day on April 14.”

Reactions as woman prays to meet Etiko

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the woman's request.

IspaulpediaTV said:

“Let your failures teach you, not Define you.”

Ruthie said:

“Is this her mum?”

@pretty Khloe said:

“Omo I feel like crying the love mama have for destiny etiko please god hear mama prayers.”

@Galfwend reacted:

"Dramadoll please come see this woman she so much love u for real it’s obvious it’s not acting pls."

@lily Ela added:

"Chai mama really wants to see her."

Watch the video below:

Elderly woman cries painfully for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly woman cried out bitterly in a viral video, saying she had been alone for a very long time.

In the clip which is trending on social media, the woman shed bitter tears, lamenting her inability to settle with a husband or a boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng