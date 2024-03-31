A lady who lives in America has said she visited Nigeria and spent two weeks there, but she landed in a hospital

She said she became sick after drinking sachet water, also called 'pure water' and that she is still receiving treatment now

Many social media users came to the comment section of the post to share their own experiences about the water

Many reactions trailed the video of a lady who said she fell ill after drinking sachet water, also called pure water.

The lady said she visited Nigeria from the USA and drank pure water but she later regretted the decision.

The lady said she fell ill after drinking sachet water. Photo credit: TikTok/@theshoefreak_ and ABADJAYE JUSTIN SODOGANDJI.

In a TikTok clip shared by @theshoefreak_, the lady made it clear that she spent only two weeks in Nigeria.

She landed in the hospital, and she said she was still on medication and was still recovering from the illness, which she did not mention.

She wrote:

"You went to Nigeria for two weeks and almost died because you drank the bag water."

Some people in her comment section shared similar problems of having health challenges after drinking pure water.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady claims she fell ill after drinking pure water

@Tolani said:

"I did this and was shi.tting and throwing up in public."

@Onyekachi Amadi said:

"Girl I went to Kano and drank that bag water ended up on antibiotics and prayers."

@KeKeDaBaddest said:

"I've been to Nigeria 6x’s I’ve NEVER drank the bag water. What made you do that? I'm glad you’re okay. Always drink bottled water."

@HAIRSTILO||WIG MAKER said:

"Lol! Na pure water dem dey call bag water?"

@Ip said:

"You never talk wetin dey do you."

