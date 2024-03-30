A Nigerian boy has melted many hearts on TikTok after people saw that he has eye defects and was struggling to read

He was in an examination hall writing a paper, but he had issues reading what was written on the question sheet

From time to time, the young boy lifts up the question paper and brings it closer while squinting his eyes to see

A Nigerian boy with eye defects has generated many emotional reactions on social media.

The boy was spotted in an examination hall where he was sitting for a paper but was finding it hard to see.

The who have eye defect struggles to read. Photo credit: TikTok/@amaalsfabrics1.

He could be seen taking the question paper closer to his eyes and squinting to see the questions.

The video was captured and shared on TikTok by @amaalsfabrics1 who said she is serving in the boy's school.

She mentioned the school as Apata Community Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo state and said the boy needed help.

She wrote:

"So there is this small boy in the school where I serve in Ibadan. He is with eye defects but his parents couldn't do anything because of the money the eye clinic asked them to bring. It has not gotten worse."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a boy with eye defects

@Ajilore Oluwanifemi said:

"Please check the Gossipmill comment section, a lot of people want to help him."

@Effie - lifestyle creator said:

"How much is the bill, tag me on next post once you get necessary info and how to contribute, thanks."

@xopeacefulkaren said:

"A determined young boy willing to learn."

@mdbs said:

"Where is the location in Ibadan? I can send someone to take you guys to the hospital tomorrow morning."

@coco~labiba said:

"Please take him to a general hospital while we send the little we have. General hospitals in Nigeria give free eye tests and also do glasses at a discount price. Thank you for caring."

