A Nigerian lady shares how she met her partner at a JAMB registration center and they felt an instant romantic connection, which eventually led to marriage

Despite friends advising him to end the relationship, he remained committed and showed him abundant love

Last month, they tied the knot and shared their beautiful moments in photos, creating a buzz on TikTok

A Nigerian lady recounted her unique love story, which began at a JAMB registration centre.

Their immediate romantic connection eventually blossomed into a beautiful marriage. Despite friends advising him to end the relationship, he remained steadfast in his commitment.

The couple appeared deeply in love. Photo credit: @oluwanifemiblessing23

Source: TikTok

The couple tied the knot the previous month, and their heartwarming wedding photos, shared on TikTok, ignited a flurry of reactions.

As shared by @oluwanifemiblessing23, this tale of love, commitment, and marriage, originating from a JAMB registration centre in Nigeria, truly captivated the TikTok community.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temilade_Oluwa said:

“Abi na wrong place I go do jamb registration.”

Divine wrote:

“I talk am say na wrong registration center I go.”

Fola:

“Can I stll write another Jamb even though am through with NYSC?”

OAUHairStylist:

“First thing tomorrow morning I will register jamb someone should wake me by 5am.”

Wunmi e:

“Guess I made a mistake somewhere... 'm definitely going back to write jamb.”

User83929228828228:

“Abi make l go write jamb again cuz I nur understand.”

Motunskindudu:

“Is this a sign to register for jamb.”

Aesha:

“And I don go register jamb too ooo ..God when.”

Ella Reuben:

“Danikahlan abi na to write Jamb again.”

BarbieBabbs:

“Person wey I don Dey date for 5 years now & I just decide to post our wedding anniversary bcs it's the same month of our relationship anniversary.”

Lamide g:

“@Qdebbiee do you guys remember that man that Debbie found at that jamb registration kini.”

Oluwadamilola:

“This is a sign for us to get another jamb form.”

Nigerian couple who met on Facebook gets married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media platforms have gone past where people connect and have fun, it has produced couples too.

A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook have walked down the aisle and stunned the internet with beautiful photos from their traditional wedding.

Captioning the post ''how it started vs how it is going'' the man identified as Okello Peters Izuchukwu shared on Facebook how he met his wife.

Source: Legit.ng