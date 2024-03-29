A young man gave his mother a heartwarming surprise at her store on her birthday, creating a touching scene for the family

The video showed the woman tearfully rejoicing as she accepted a birthday gift from her son

In a display of affection, the son also joyfully scattered naira notes over his mother, demonstrating his deep love for her

The man gave his mother a treat. Photo credit: @harkinborlahconceptz

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian seized the joyful occasion to shower his mum with Naira notes, a testament to his deep affection for her as shown by @harkinborlahconceptz.

This emotional reunion and the generous display of love serve as a reminder of the strong bond between a mother and her son.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

Damilola said:

“Happy birthday to her please can she snap a full picture of her cloth I like it wanna get it.”

Big bella383 wrote:

My Mumm your mumm our mumm we eat the fruit of is labour.”

Chukwuemeka Boniface commented:

“To those of us way lost my mama to death, God is our strength rip mum.”

Mmasi also commented:

“God please bless me so I can do this to my mum too.”

Queenbimarw:

“If your husband refuses to treat you right dnt worry...pray for Long life, Omo ma sanjoMay God bless all good abiyamo.”

Lilymah:

“My mom birthday na money I Dey dash her ooo bcus me. I fit cry pass her if she start.”

BossQueen:

“I no fit do this suprise for me mum she can never cry oh.”

Opeyemi 2:

“How I wish my mum still alive to do this kind surprise for her.”

Adebola Gold:

“So emotional I swear i dey cry as she dey cry.”

Mzxty:

“Mama was just busy crying....Happy birthday.”

Oloriobaliasu:

“I don notice am .male children no dey take mama play...Hbd to u ma..more blessings dear.”

Man treats mother to a fulfilling birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a touching TikTok video showing a son’s lavish birthday surprise for his beloved mum has captured the attention of many.

He arrived in his car with two pieces of paper, each with a different option: a brand-new phone or a bundle of cash.

He asked his mum to choose one, and she happily picked the paper with the word phone. He then handed her the phone wrapped in a colorful ribbon and surprised her with money as an extra gift.

Source: Legit.ng