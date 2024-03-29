Young Man Gives Mother Heartfelt Birthday Celebration at Her Shop, Sprays Naira Notes
- A young man gave his mother a heartwarming surprise at her store on her birthday, creating a touching scene for the family
- The video showed the woman tearfully rejoicing as she accepted a birthday gift from her son
- In a display of affection, the son also joyfully scattered naira notes over his mother, demonstrating his deep love for her
On her birthday, a young man gave his mum a surprise visit at her shop, leading to a heartwarming family moment.
Captured on video, the woman was seen shedding tears of joy as she received a birthday surprise from her son.
The Nigerian seized the joyful occasion to shower his mum with Naira notes, a testament to his deep affection for her as shown by @harkinborlahconceptz.
This emotional reunion and the generous display of love serve as a reminder of the strong bond between a mother and her son.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:
Damilola said:
“Happy birthday to her please can she snap a full picture of her cloth I like it wanna get it.”
Big bella383 wrote:
My Mumm your mumm our mumm we eat the fruit of is labour.”
Chukwuemeka Boniface commented:
“To those of us way lost my mama to death, God is our strength rip mum.”
Mmasi also commented:
“God please bless me so I can do this to my mum too.”
Queenbimarw:
“If your husband refuses to treat you right dnt worry...pray for Long life, Omo ma sanjoMay God bless all good abiyamo.”
Lilymah:
“My mom birthday na money I Dey dash her ooo bcus me. I fit cry pass her if she start.”
BossQueen:
“I no fit do this suprise for me mum she can never cry oh.”
Opeyemi 2:
“How I wish my mum still alive to do this kind surprise for her.”
Adebola Gold:
“So emotional I swear i dey cry as she dey cry.”
Mzxty:
“Mama was just busy crying....Happy birthday.”
Oloriobaliasu:
“I don notice am .male children no dey take mama play...Hbd to u ma..more blessings dear.”
