A young man has become the latest house in town after he completed the construction of his house

The excited Nigerian youth celebrated the feat on social media with a video of the newly built property

His video went viral on social media and elicited celebratory comments from many internet users

A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to celebrate building a new house.

"Congratulations to me, God did," the house owner wrote on TikTok.

He built his house on a small piece of land. Photo Credit: @stiktok.com38

Source: TikTok

@stiktok.com38 shared a video showing the small piece of land the house was built on.

From the clip, it could be deduced the house had not been fenced and the compound was not cemented or tiled.

However, these did not take the shine off the lovely work of architectural brilliance. He took netizens on a short tour of its interior, revealing how it was set up and arranged.

His video stunned many.

Watch the video below:

People celebrate with the young man

Dominion said:

"Big congratulations nwanne I tap next is mine Amen."

chrispayet4040 said:

"Congrats more grace and more wins."

transaction said:

"Congratulations I tap from your Grace."

youngmuller800 said:

''Maximum congratulations brotherly."

rebert gorkonel said:

"Congratulations more key to be dedicated."

OJ MOORE said:

"Congratulations…try do the fencing for security purposes."

nwodeaugustine961 said:

"Congratulations.

"I tapped from your blessings."

Nornorqueen said:

"Big congratulations to u dear nah God dey run nah."

Sarah 36 said:

"I will keep saying congratulations until it gets to my turn."

