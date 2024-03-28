A lady who looks very young is growing grey hair, getting a lot of people confused about how old she really is

The lady, Lisha, looks so beautiful and young that people think she is just a teenager, but she has revealed her age

She said she looks young with grey hair on her head, but she is 31 years old and about to turn 32 in May 2024

A lady who started growing grey hair early told people her age after they got confused about how old she really was.

The lady, Lisha, looks beautiful with her many strands of grey hair.

The lady said she would soon clock 32. Photo credit: TikTok/@_lifewithlisha.

Source: TikTok

One of her social media followers mistook her for a teenager and said they had never seen a teenage girl with grey hair.

Responding, Lisha told the follower that she was not a teenager and that she was 31 and would soon turn 32 in May of 2024.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Everyone is confused when they see my young face with grey hair lol. I’m 31. I turn 32 in May."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as young lady grows grey hair

@Tweet said:

"You are gorgeous with your grey hair!"

@Greeny commented:

"I found my people. 36 with grey hair."

@msouleyman2 said:

"I have a grey hair since I was 18. It’s hereditary but I started to dye it every 2 weeks."

@Afrah kimyah commented:

"Still a lot of greys for 30 some just grey early."

@Liliaa Monique said:

"You are not old. You just reached your prime."

@PJ the female said:

"It means favour in some countries. You are born with favour from God."

@apryl2186 commented:

"I got my first 2 grey hairs at 12. It was in the middle of my head though."

