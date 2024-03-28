A lady has sparked hilarious reactions on the TikTok app after sharing a video of her younger sister who calls her mummy

According to the lady who's presently 27 years old, she gave her younger sister a long age gap of 23 years

Social media users reacted massively to the video shared via her official account with many relating to her situation

A beautiful black woman has shared an intriguing video of her little sister who was born 23 years after her.

According to the 27-year-old woman, her baby sister who was captured in the clip is currently four years old.

Lady shows off little sister who calls her mummy Photo credit: @nosipho_zikhalii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl calls her sister mummy

The big sister identified as @nosipho.zikhalii on TikTok said her younger sister always refers to her as mummy.

A viral video confirmed her comment as the little girl who was upstairs at home was heard repeatedly calling her sister 'mummy'.

The siblings who have a 23-year age gap now share a mother-daughter relationship due to the difference in their ages.

"Pov: your parents last born is 4 years old and she calls you mommy. 23 years age gap," the video's caption read.

Reactions as little girl calls sister mummy

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the TikTok video.

Many revealed that they also share a long age gap with their biological siblings.

@Liphadzi Muano said:

"I need to sit down my parents and ask them what really went wrong back then. Look where other kids live."

@Blessing Dube reacted:

"Yoooooo u are better am 25 my baby is I 4years old. My brother is 2."

@Thandon_Nkm reacted:

"Yoo I’ll be 20 older than my parents last born, they are currently pregnant."

@xoliswashongwe said:

"I’m 19 (turning 20) and she’s 7, she literally always says “you’re my mom, I’m your firstborn” yho."

@Kim_Taehyungsshi reacted:

"A guy in my church is in his 30s, his elder brother is in his 70s and their last born is 5. Their dad is a casanova."

@Sesethu Metula Binza added:

"Yhooo mna am turning 31 and my dad's last born is 5 months and second last is 3 years this year!"

Watch the video below:

Lady gets sibling after 21 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady went online to share a video of the newborn her mother had after 21 years that she was born.

Many Nigerians who took to her comment section congratulated the lady for having a beautiful sister, as some hoped their mothers would give them siblings someday.

