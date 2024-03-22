A Nigerian lady got a teaching job in Italy, and she showed people how she dressed for work on the first day

In the video she shared, the lady said her braider, who was supposed to make her disappointed her

When she was asked how her first day at work as a teacher in Italy went, she said everything went well

A Nigerian lady is happy after getting a teaching job in Italy and shared a video on her first day of work.

The lady, @_ihuaku, noted that it was her first day of work, and she showed her followers how she was dressed.

The lady said her first day of work went well. Photo credit: TikTok/@_ihuaku_.

Source: TikTok

She maintained that her braider, who was supposed to make her hair disappointed her, forcing her to pack it all back.

Nonetheless, she looked beautiful as testified by many of her followers who said they were proud of her becoming a teacher in Italy.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She said:

"Not my braider disappointing me last minute. Anyways, wish me well guys. I’m glad to help children from different countries feel represented. My students are well behaved and I enjoyed the experience."

A lot of her followers congratulated her, with one of them saying they wished they had a Nigerian teacher while growing up in Italy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes a teacher in Italy

@Sharon Am said:

"Congratulations! Well done, I know it’s not easy in Italy!"

@moldy said:

"Congratulations! Your hair looked great anyway."

@homobean said:

"I am full of joy for you."

@user4239174674087 said:

"I would be proud to have a teacher like her."

@susy etionsa reacted:

"Omg congratulations! I wish I had a Nigerian teacher in Italy growing up… I’m sure that would have changed my experience a lot."

Nigerian teacher based in South Africa goes viral

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who is a teacher in South Africa observed a special celebration after Nigeria trashed Bafana Bafana.

The man dressed in a native attire and danced excitedly before his South African students.

The students cheered him and celebrated with him as he was happy that Nigeria defeated South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng