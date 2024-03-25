An artwork created by a Nigerian artist has sold a whopping £31,750 (N56 million) during an auction in the Uk

The artwork was painted by Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, also known as Olaolu Slawn, and the work is named 'The Three Yoruba Brothers'

However, after the artwork was auctioned at Sotheby’s auction in the UK, there was online backlash as some Nigerians said they did not like it

An artwork by a Nigerian artist has been auctioned at Sotheby’s auction in the UK.

The artwork by Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale, also known as Olaolu Slawn, is known as 'The Three Yoruba Brothers.'

The artwork is known as 'The Three Yoruba Brothers'. Photo credit: X/Olaolu Slawn.



'The Three Yoruba Brothers' sold for a whopping £31,750 (N56 million) at the biggest auction house in the UK.

Olaolu made a post about the sale. He posted on his X account:

"My work “The three Yoruba brothers” just sold at the @Sothebys contemporary auction for £31,750, more than 350% increase from the estimate, at the biggest auction house in the UK, Amen."

The news of the auction of the 'Three Yoruba Brothers' was also shared by NTS, an X handle that shares news about creativity.

However, it got many negative reactions from Nigerians who said they did not like how Yoruba people were depicted in the artwork.

The work shows three hideous-looking monkeys with big lips and they are named Alara, Ajero, and Orangun.

Many comments under the post said the work is an unwelcomed racial depiction of the Yoruba race, and they disassociated themselves from it.

See the post below:

Reactions to Olaolu Akeredolu-Ale's work

@Itzpelumi said:

"It’s you and your Yoruba brothers that looks like that."

@Barracuda1592 commented:

"As a Yoruba man I feel offended by this art. It doesn’t depict anything yoruboid."

@ololademiyusluv said:

"I wonder how people spend so much on ugly arts, doesn't make sense to me."

@Mubxeel7373 said:

"Aside from the fact that I don't know art, what part of this is Yoruba aside from the wrapper in the background? Are you trying to tell me that Yoruba people look like apes?"

