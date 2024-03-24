A young Nigerian woman has shared some photos on the Facebook app revealing what pregnancy turned her into

The lady who was light-skinned and beautiful before pregnancy transformed into a dark-skinned woman with a full face

While sharing the transformation, she revealed that she gave birth to a baby girl at exactly 38 weeks and 6 days

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after showing off her surprising pregnancy transformation.

The lady identified as Lizzy David on Facebook first shared a photo showing how beautiful she was before pregnancy.

Woman shows off pregnancy transformation

Lady's pregnancy transformation trends online

However, the lady who was light-skinned before pregnancy became dark during pregnancy with a big nose and fat face.

According to her, the visible transformation made her younger brother start referring to her as an ‘old witch’.

At the end of her post, the new mother happily disclosed that her pregnancy journey had come to an end as she had given birth to a baby girl who weighed 3.5 and was born at 38 weeks and 6 days.

She wrote:

“Chail!!! Pregnancy just the carry me go were I don't know see fyn babe were pregnancy turned to an old witch according to my younger brother. It ended in praise it's a baby girl. 1hr labor Baby's weight is 3.5. At exactly 38weeks 6days Sd to the remaining mum.”

Pregnant lady displays epic transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian woman surprised netizens with her shocking pregnancy transformation.

A video showed the visible change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

