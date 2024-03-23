Lady Returns from Europe After Many Years, Reunites with Mum, She Hugs Her, Dances with Daughter
- A lady who relocated abroad many years ago without seeing her family returned in an emotional video
- The lady's mother screamed and danced when she saw her daughter come down from a car in front of their house gate
- The overjoyed mother would not let her leg as she kept the hug tight till they got inside their house
A lady who had spent many years in Europe returned home in a surprise visit to her mother.
She (@unityfashionworld.it) captured the moment she approached their family home, and her mother opened the gate for her.
Lady reunited with mother
Immediately the mother saw it was her daughter, it was jubilation galore for her. She rushed towards the lady.
The mother hugged the lady and started dancing. Both mother and daughter kept twirling in their compound in joy.
The abroad sprayed her mother some money when they entered the house as the woman kept dancing in a video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
King Ramsey said:
"Mama wrapper tight pas una relationship oh, congrats sweet girl."
eliona1 said:
"Abeg na who dey cut onions my eyes don full oo. mother is supreme."
FirstLady said:
"Congratulations girl, I day pray make mummsy wrapper nor fall."
Caringmum3 said:
"Ohhhh I almost cried watching dis... love you both my darling."
OSAIVBIE said:
"Awwwn see me smiling like am the one, I will get there."
Hairs by Rica said:
"See me smiling from ears to ears. God we thank you on behalf of this family."
Almighty zazi 123 said:
"Omo tears Dey come out of my eyes e nor easy ooo. There’s one like mothers I pray she live long and enjoy u guys. I can’t wait to see my sweet mum also."
maryemmanuel162 said:
"Congratulations I went home last year my mum was very happy like never before."
Another lady returned from abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who left for Europe almost two decades ago returned to her family with children.
As soon as her car parked in her family compound, people screamed as they rushed out to welcome her.
