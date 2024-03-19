Amid the high cost of food commodities, a Nigerian man has begun selling stone-free rice at a cheaper price than the market rate

The trained mechanical engineer told Legit.ng that he recently set up his rice mill in Ebonyi, where rice is "meticulously processed for optimum consumption"

The young man, who survived a life-altering accident, opened up on why he brought the price of his rice down

Chukwudi Kenneth, a Nigerian youth, has announced he is selling stone-free 50kg bag of rice at N58k, which can be delivered to any location in Nigeria.

The Ebonyi indigene disclosed this in a on Tuesday.

Kenneth says he sources directly from farmers

Legit.ng reached out to Kenneth to get more information about his rice mill and how he processes it and he replied:

"Our rice mill is situated in Nwezenyi, Ebonyi state, renowned for its extensive rice cultivation in southern Nigeria.

"We directly procure paddy rice from local farmers, meticulously parboil, mill, polish, and de-stone it. Presently, we employ local and makeshift packaging solutions as we diligently craft our brand identity. Our rice is emblematic of pure Nigerian cultivation, meticulously processed for optimum consumption."

Why Kenneth is selling his rice cheaper

In light of the economic hardship and conditions, business folks increased the prices of their wares but this is not the case for .

Legit.ng asked him why his stone-free rice is being sold at N58k and he said:

"I brought my price down because I'm looking a way I can ease people's suffering.

"Currently I make very little profit, most times my profit is about a thousand naira in a 50kg bag."

The 37-year-old trained mechanical engineer, who graduated from the university with a 2.1, recalled how he survived a life-altering accident which affected his spinal cord as he spoke on his entrepreneurial journey.

"From my formative years, it has been my aspiration to establish an enterprise that not only fosters employment opportunities for youths but also contributes meaningfully to mitigating job insecurity.

"Despite facing a life-altering accident during my 300 level in university, which impaired my spine, I persevered.

"With unwavering determination and the support of crutches, I successfully completed my degree in Mechanical Engineering with a commendable 2:1 grade in 2014, followed by fulfilling my mandatory NYSC service in 2015/2016..."

He attributed his survival to the overwhelming support he received from Nigerians.

"...However, adversity struck again in 2021, necessitating spine surgery and bladder stone removal in India.

"Through the overwhelming generosity of fellow Nigerians, I underwent these critical procedures in 2022, reaffirming my resolve to never falter in my commitment to serve our nation and beyond."

People interested in Chukwudi Kenneth's rice

Eniolohundasi Enitan Thomas said:

"See that diamond rice in this picture is sitting pretty comfortably in our house now, and I must say the rice surprise me. The taste is different from all the other Nigerian rice I have tasted even my mum that is very selective loved the taste of the rice ."

Cynthia Chukwunyelu said:

"So this kwik rice is from Ebonyi??? The rice is very nice. Used to see it here in Ondo but not anymore."

Asiwaju Ademola said:

"Kenneth Chudy I need it in Lagos. How much to waybill to Lagos?"

Onah Ogechi said:

"Biko who has cooked this rice o.

"Let me buy."

Ujunwa Danjuma Daniel said:

"I need 2 bags here in Abuja. How do I get it and how much and fast can it be?"

Ruth Obiajulu Ikechukwu said:

"How do I reach him?

"His contact won't be bad to share.

Glory Felix Iwuoha said:

"Please hope the rice doesn't have stone? If it doesn't I want one bag."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kano trader had announced he sells a bag of rice at N58k per bag.

Haidar Abdullahi Gaduwama made a post on X, and there were so many people rushing to his account and indicating interest in buying from him.

The cost of rice and other food items has skyrocketed in Nigeria as hardship and inflation bite harder. Legit.ng spoke with him, and he said he farmed some of the rice himself in Hadejia, Jigawa state.

