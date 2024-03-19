"He's Not Taking His Calls": Church Member Disappears after Promising to Give 200 Bags of Cement
- A Nigerian man has narrated how a church member who promised 200 bags of cement for a church project failed to keep to his words
- While sharing the story, the man noted that the hike in the price of cement was enough reason to retrace his steps
- Netizens in the comments section insisted that the church needs to understand that the economy has become tough
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions online after calling out an anonymous person who promised a church 200 bags of cement.
The man identified as Uduak Effiong on Facebook revealed that the person made the promise for a church project.
Man cuts contact with church
However, Uduak disclosed that the person no longer picks his call following the increment in the price of cement.
Uduak however understood that the hike in the price of cement and the bad economy must have affected the person’s ability to fulfil his promise.
Furthermore, the man stated that he would do the same thing if he were in the person’s shoes.
He wrote:
“Person wey promise church 200 bags of cement for church project no dey pick call again. See even if na me were make this post promise Church 200 bags of Cement, I for no pick the call. You see this current economy in this Nig, all men now get hurt temper.”
Reactions as church member stops taking calls
The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who insisted the church should understand the economic state of the country.
Nimmong Akpan reacted:
“Omg church go understand.”
Vicky Joe said:
“Who send am.”
Kuseme Akpan said:
“He promise God n not man, so anytime he has he will redeem it so nobody should call him now the country is hard.”
Ransom Sunday said:
“Bros no small matter with cement now abeg may church understand with the person ooh, even God Himself will understand cuz He knows all things.”
Preacher asks single ladies for N3k seed
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a preacher demanding N3k each from single ladies in search of husbands stirred massive reactions online.
The viral video showed many ladies lined up at the altar during church service. While on their knees, the preacher, a female, asked them to bring the sum of N3k each if they are serious about getting a husband.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng