A Nigerian man has narrated how a church member who promised 200 bags of cement for a church project failed to keep to his words

While sharing the story, the man noted that the hike in the price of cement was enough reason to retrace his steps

Netizens in the comments section insisted that the church needs to understand that the economy has become tough

A Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions online after calling out an anonymous person who promised a church 200 bags of cement.

The man identified as Uduak Effiong on Facebook revealed that the person made the promise for a church project.

Church member fails to redeem vow to church Photo credit: Bettmann, peeterv/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man cuts contact with church

However, Uduak disclosed that the person no longer picks his call following the increment in the price of cement.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Uduak however understood that the hike in the price of cement and the bad economy must have affected the person’s ability to fulfil his promise.

Furthermore, the man stated that he would do the same thing if he were in the person’s shoes.

He wrote:

“Person wey promise church 200 bags of cement for church project no dey pick call again. See even if na me were make this post promise Church 200 bags of Cement, I for no pick the call. You see this current economy in this Nig, all men now get hurt temper.”

Reactions as church member stops taking calls

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who insisted the church should understand the economic state of the country.

Nimmong Akpan reacted:

“Omg church go understand.”

Vicky Joe said:

“Who send am.”

Kuseme Akpan said:

“He promise God n not man, so anytime he has he will redeem it so nobody should call him now the country is hard.”

Ransom Sunday said:

“Bros no small matter with cement now abeg may church understand with the person ooh, even God Himself will understand cuz He knows all things.”

Preacher asks single ladies for N3k seed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a preacher demanding N3k each from single ladies in search of husbands stirred massive reactions online.

The viral video showed many ladies lined up at the altar during church service. While on their knees, the preacher, a female, asked them to bring the sum of N3k each if they are serious about getting a husband.

Source: Legit.ng