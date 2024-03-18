A Nigerian lady has urged individuals to contact their relatives in the UK for a welfare check

She attributes this call to action to the latest immigration policies that have impacted numerous immigrants

The lady emphasizes that now is not the time to request financial assistance from UK-based family members

The lady advised families with relative in UK to reach out. Photo credit: @chioma_ogbidi

Source: TikTok

As shared by @chioma_ogbidi, she emphasised that it’s currently unwise to request financial assistance from relatives in the UK.

Instead, she suggested that they are the ones who might be in greater need of support than they are willing to acknowledge.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

King Osho Bobby said:

“When you message they will think is for money, I don't check people abroad at all.”

Bukolami reacted:

“God bless you my sister me am back to Nigeria Scause I can't handle the situation in the UK.”

Sekinat Aderonke wrote:

“I no dey UK but check up on me too...l bi bunan being.”

DamDan:

“I don't wanna say I regret Moving from Dubai to ukn already spent over 20m in a year. After my post study visa, God help me . I'm goneeeeee.”

Rita Rita:

“She stop talking to me few days to when she want to leave Nigeria and since then I don stay on line, so me checking up will give another meaning.”

Obilaja Foyinsola:

“Oga have a good skill people wey I know wey Dey there, they're living happily.”

Asasignature:

“No matter what is happening there uk is far more better than Nigeria now. All they need is patient. is better to be illegal there than coming back here.”

My Farm Africa:

“I need a second wife.”

Sainz:

“The main problem is documentation....that's a big hurdle, pple with documents have it smooth, hopefully pple are able to find sponsorships, it's not easy without documents,but with documents, UK soft well.”

Sitech:

“They won't check up, na Billing all the time!!!!”

Source: Legit.ng