An Oyinbo lady captured herself learning how to speak English which has gained attention online

In the video, the lady interviewed herself in English which gave a glimpse about her profile and background

She indicated, in English, that she was married and had three boys; many people encouraged her to keep at it that she would become proficient in no time

An Oyinbo woman had filmed herself in the process of learning English, a feat that had garnered significant online attention.

In the clip, she conducted a self-interview in English, offering insights into her personal life and background.

She shows a lot of excitement and determination. Photo credit: @mari_gomes/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As shared by @mari_gomes, she revealed, in English, her marital status and the fact that she was a mother to three boys.

Her efforts were met with widespread encouragement, with many expressing confidence that she would soon achieve proficiency.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ivs said:

“I am beginningto see foreign bloggers that starts to pick up the accent. The easiest of them, there's Hannah anikka, fernanda ramirez, sanne vloet.”

Vee said:

“See you alligator was the best thing ever.”

Sarah commented:

“MARY! You are doing so well learning English! Thank you for sharing with us.”

Rhianna wrote:

“At first I didn't realise she was reading, I thought 'why's she learning English when she already speaks it?' INCREDIBLE JOB.”

User93839292:

“I've never been this proud of someone i don't know.”

Pictureofhotdogdotcom:

“Your pronunciation is getting SO MUCH BETTER SO FAST.”

Jordan Tyler:

“You are killing it! (Slang for "you are doing great").”

Woman speaks in Yoruba language for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as ForeverTiwa was recently spotted teaching his American wife how to speak Yoruba.

This was after his wife approached him, informing him that she was really hungry and needed food. He demanded that she makes her request in the Yoruba language and was subsequently heard teaching her how to pronounce the wordings properly.

His wife tried so hard to speak in Yoruba language to his satisfaction but he was not impressed with the way she spoke.

