An Oyinbo woman from Liverpool won over N4.8 million at the Cheltenham festival from a free bet

She had placed a fivefold accumulator bet on five horses who eventually won their races

After her win, she shared her success online, which led to a flurry of questions from other bettors, amazed by her win

Faye Parry, a fortunate Oyinbo woman from Liverpool, won over N4.8 million naira from a complimentary bet at the Cheltenham festival, despite not understanding the term ‘stake’.

Faye’s fivefold accumulator bet was successful. She had chosen five horses to win each way, starting with Slade Steel in the festival’s first race at 13:30 with odds of 4/1.

The lady went home with almost N5 million from betting. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depcited person has no relationship with the event described in the material.

Source: Getty Images

Next, she supported Gaelic Warrior in the day’s second race at 14:10 with odds of 9/4. This was followed by a bet on Chianti Classico in the third race at 14:50 with odds of 13/2.

She then placed a bet on State Man in the 15:30 race with odds of 4/9, and finally on Lossiemouth in the 16:10 race with odds of 8/11.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

All five horses won their respective races, resulting in Faye winning a substantial N4.8 million from a free bet she placed with Coral, Daily Star reported.

When Faye shared her winnings online, other bettors were amazed and started asking questions. This led to Faye admitting that she didn’t know what a ‘stake’ was, responding with ‘What’s that?’.

She expressed her confusion over why people were upset because she won money without knowing what a stake was.

Earlier, a man who identified as @jujupunter also shared his winning from bet.

Nigerian man wins N16 million from bet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigeria man found himself in the limelight after he managed to secure a staggering windfall of N16 million, a feat achieved through a single bet placed on a tennis match.

The match in question was a high-stakes face-off between two renowned tennis players, Ruud Casper and Gael Monfils.

The Nigerian punter, demonstrating a keen understanding of the game and its players, had predicted that Monfils would emerge victorious.

Source: Legit.ng