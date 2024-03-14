A Nigeria man won a staggering N16 million from a single tennis match, and subsequently posted the proof on X

The bet was placed on a gripping tennis face-off between Ruud Casper and Gael Monfils

The Nigerian punter had forecasted a victory for Monfils, which indeed materialised, as a result, he was rewarded

A Nigeria man found himself in the limelight after he managed to secure a staggering windfall of N16 million, a feat achieved through a single bet placed on a tennis match.

The match in question was a high-stakes face-off between two renowned tennis players, Ruud Casper and Gael Monfils.

The Nigerian man went home with 16 million naira after the game.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian punter, demonstrating a keen understanding of the game and its players, had predicted that Monfils would emerge victorious.

Monfils wins Casper Ruud

As the match progressed, each serve and volley, each point scored, brought him closer to his prediction.

The tension was palpable, the stakes were high, and the anticipation was at its peak. And then, in a turn of events that can only be described as destiny, Monfils did win, validating the Nigerian man’s prediction.

Elated and in disbelief, the man found himself rewarded with a handsome sum of $10,000. In the Nigerian currency, considering the prevailing dollar exchange rate, this amount translated to a whopping N16 million naira.

Keen to share his joy and possibly inspire others, @mrbankztips took to the popular social media platform, X, known formerly as Twitter.

He posted the evidence of his monumental win, a digital testament to his successful prediction and the resulting reward in the same fashion as @Jujupunter who won N8 million naira previously.

See evidence of his win:

